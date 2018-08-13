HTC isn’t bowing out of the mobile business anytime soon. We believe Google’s acquisition will do something good for the brand. A number of changes will be made but we know HTC will be one of those to receive Android Pie update first. After Essential and the Pixel series, here’s HTC confirming Android 9 for several HTC smartphones like the HTC U11, U11+, U11 life (Android One), and HTC U12+. There is no schedule available yet but at least we know these devices will get a slice of the pie.

Not many details have been shared by HTC but the company “can’t wait to know what you think of Google’s freshest slice of Android”. The latest HTC phone is the HTC U12+ announced only last May while the HTC U11 phones were introduced the previous year. The HTC U11 was the first to feature squeezable side edges while the HTC U11+ was launched as the bigger variant. The HTC U11 Life rolled out as the mid-range phone just before 2017 ended.

Another company rolling out Android 9.0 is Huawei. Even the Honor sub-brand will receive Android Pie as the top Chinese OEM has started testing the new mobile OS version. Expect a related announcement in the coming months as Android 9.0 is already in full swing. Some of the Huawei phones getting the Pie include the Huawei P20, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Honor 10, and the Honor V10. A test version of Android 9 has been pushed to some units since last week.

Sony may be struggling right now but it’s still working on Android updates. By September, six Sony phones will receive Android 9. They are as follows: Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact, and Sony Xperia XZ2. The rollout will happen anything between September and November so don’t be surprised if you receive an alert or notification.

Aside from these brands mentioned, other companies have also started working on internal Android Pie testing including OPPO, Vivo, HMD Global (Nokia), Xiaomi, and OnePlus. Expect Android Pie-related announcements and try to note which ones will actually receive the update first.

There are so many things to say about Android 9 Pie but right now, you only need to remember a few things about it. The new Android is more efficient in launching apps which results in a better overall performance.

The Android 9 Pie system has also incorporated notch support to optimize the notification bar. The notch can be simulated while in the dev mode. If you want to see the idle apps that use the camera, mic, and other sensors, you can do so with the Pie. Of course, this one is also expected to be more secure compared to the previous Android versions.

