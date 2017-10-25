We’re only waiting for November 2 to come and then we’ll know what HTC has been up to. We initially thought the HTC U11 Plus will be announced but a new set of information gives the idea it will only be the U11 Life. It’s the new mid-range variant and not the Pro version as earlier rumored.

The November 2 event has been confirmed already by HTC. The + will not debut yet so lower your expectations now. This HTC U11 Life only has mid-range specs and will run Android One. It’s also confirmed with Edge Sense. Also known as the HTC Ocean Life, the smartphone is said to feature a 5.2-inch Full HD screen with 1080p display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB internal storage, and a 2600mAh battery.

The phone may be mid-range but it will arrive with IP67 water and dust resistance so it should be safe to use when you’re outdoors or by the pool or the beach. There is no information yet on imaging specs and technology but we’re assuming they won’t be far from what the HTC U11 currently has. As for the pricing, the Android One phone could be around $400. We’ll know more about availability next week when it’s officially announced.

VIA: Evleaks