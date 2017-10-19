The HTC U11 Plus is definitely arriving next month. The invites are out and we’re looking forward to press coverage and confirm how this bigger variant is any different from the HTC U11 Life and the standard HTC U11. Also known as the Ocean Master, the upcoming smartphone has just been shown off in image renders and a 360-degree video.

The Taiwanese tech giant is still determined to come up with great phones eventhough we’re not sure how sales are doing. The HTC U11 Plus is the next premium offering and we’ll know more about this on November 2. In the meantime, here are photos shared by OnLeaks.

This kind of post is slowly becoming a tradition for OnLeaks, sharing images of products yet to be revealed. Rumor has it the phone will a have a 6-inch screen with Quad HD+ display resolution, USB Type-C port, single lens camera, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage. We can expect this one to arrive with an Edge Sense squeezable frame plus some Boom sound enhancements. Sadly, this one might not have the 3.5mm audio jack. As per LlabTooFer, it will arrive with a 4000mAh battery.

When it comes to the phone’s design, we don’t think it will be any different from the U11. It will also have the same Liquid Surface and an almost bezel-less display. The fingerprint sensor is now at the back. There are no dual cameras yet but we can say its cameras will be powerful.

The phone was recently sighted on GFXBench with some mention of the 1440 x 2880 pixel resolution on the screen, Android 8.0 Oreo, and some other imaging features like touch focus, HDR photo, flash, face detection, and autofocus.

