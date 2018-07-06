If you were excited with some of the features from the upcoming Android P update, you might have to manage your expectations. Well, at least, if you were looking forward to the Smart Selection and App Actions features. Apparently, they will only be available for the newer Pixel devices, namely the Pixel 2 set and the soon-to-be-announced Pixel 3 devices. Those with the original Pixel smartphones are also out of luck when it comes to these two features.

In case it’s the first time you’re hearing about this, these two features were introduced in the developer previews of Android P. Smart Selection allows you to copy text and images from apps when you’re in the multi-tasking window, without having to open the app that you’re copying from. Meanwhile, App Actions suggests actions that you may want to do based on the app you’re in and your past behavior. This may include “Watch videos on YouTube” or “Play Music on Spotify”. You can find them in apps like Google App, Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and the Pixel Launcher.

Both are pretty handy features to have, but unfortunately, if you don’t have a Pixel 2 or if you don’t plan to get a Pixel 3 in the future, then you won’t be able to enjoy them. It’s pretty understandable why Google would want to do this given that they need to sell and promote their own smartphones. It’s weird though that the original Pixel won’t be able to have it.

There will probably be work-arounds to having Smart Selection and App Actions on your non-Pixel device, but for now, don’t hold your breath waiting for a native feature. We’ll keep you updated if ever Google decides to change their mind about this.

VIA: XDA Developers