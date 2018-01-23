The ZTE Axon 7 is definitely receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update as with most flagship phones in the market. ZTE may have stopped manufacturing the smartphone but the Chinese OEM continues to add more support and upgrade the phone to the latest software available. Before a new phone is revealed, the company is rolling out the Android Oreo update for the ZTE Axon 7 A2017U. It’s happening soon as the version is being tested in the United States. We’re hoping that before more phones are announced at the MWC and Android P is teased, Android Oreo for the ZTE phone will be ready but the release is said to be around April.

Android Oreo for ZTE Axon 7 is said to be closer to stock Android according to some developers who have already tried the initial version. ZTE refers to the new Android skin as ‘Stock+’ so we’re assuming it will look more like stock Android.

ZTE still has no related announcement about the next-gen Axon yet. We only know about the Axon M folding phone, ZTE Blade V9, and the ZTE Blade A3 that launched with dual selfie cameras and a 4000mAh battery.

There is no exact date of release yet but we’re assuming new features and enhancements will include new and additional Emojis, Ambient Screen, Wide-gamut Color, Notification Dots, Adaptive Icons, In-app Shortcut Pinning, Downloadable Fonts, Wi-Fi Settings, Extended Battery Life. We’re hoping to experience faster charging and app load time, Dolby Atmos audio, more security features, system-wide theme support without root, and lockscreen can be dismissed by apps on the ZTE Axon 7 soon.

VIA: XDA Developers