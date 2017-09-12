Last month, we told you the Nokia 3 would be updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat by end of August. The month has passed and there is no update yet until this week. There is no official announcement by Nokia yet but thanks to the XDA community for willingly sharing the link to the software update file. The update should be rolling out to your Nokia 3 Android phone but if you haven’t received it yet, simply flash manually using recovery.

The Nokia 3 getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat is much awaited. In a few months from now, it will get the Android 8.0 Oreo. This Android 7.1 OS update includes several user interface enhancements and improved system stability.

The Nokia 3 budget Android smartphone has recently passed a Durability Test with flying colors. It was introduced to the public last February and quickly went up for pre-sale in Germany and will soon be available in the United States.

To review, the Nokia 3 specs include a 5-inch screen with 720p display resolution, 2GB RAM, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 8MP front-facing camera, 8MP rear camera, 16GB onboard storage, and a non-removable Li-Ion 2630 mAh battery.

Update size is 748.3MB so make sure you have enough storage space. Expect the device to receive new emojis, image inputs for the keyboard, and app shortcuts plus the latest security patches.

Download the Android 7.1.1 Nougat Official Update from Mediafire

VIA: XDA