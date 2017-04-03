With the inevitable launch of Android O this year, it might seem a tad too quick to get our eyes off Android Nougat. Google is apparently not yet done with Nougat, and has released the beta for Android 7.1.2 in January. Now we’re hearing that it is officially rolling out to devices outside of the beta environment, specifically for Pixel C and Nexus Player devices.

The 7.1.2 update should be pretty minor. If we look to what the beta brought, there are only a few highlight features for smartphone users. The update should bring the Google Pixel’s fingerprint scanner gestures to the Nexus 6P and 5X. For the Pixel C, the Pixel Launcher will now be available, as well as the ability to pick where to use live wallpapers. The update also includes a new battery usage list for all devices.

Some people over at Reddit (source link) confirm that the update has been rolling out to their Pixel C devices, and also to Nexus Player consoles. The pictures above seem enough proof of this. It should not take long now for the main smartphone lines – the Google Pixel phones, the Nexus 6P, and the Nexus 5X – to start receiving the update.

The next questions, of course, will be apart from these new-ish Google smartphones, which of the other older Nexus devices will be getting this update? And also, how long before other brands and manufacturers start picking up on Android 7.1.2?

VIA: Reddit, Android Police