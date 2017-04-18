Sorry for those anticipating for Nougat to arrive on their devices but the Android 7.1.2 update is now ready. Sadly, not for you–only for the Pixel phones and some Nexus devices and Sony phones. Perhaps the first non-Google unit to receive this Nougat version is a Sony device. We’re not sure which Sony Xperia model exactly but the latest Concept is already based on Android 7.1.2.

This new Android 7.1.2 update includes several minor bug fixes, some battery usage alerts, improvements on Bluetooth connectivity, plus a better fingerprint swipe performance. Most of the changes will be part of the Concept except for the fingerprint swipe. We’re expecting more bugs will be discovered too once this update is applied.

Make sure that you are connected to WiFi because the setup wizard will only work with WiFi and not 3G or 4G LTE. It’s a small problem but something we can live with because there’s WiFi almost everywhere. It may be a limitation but hopefully, nothing really deterrent to upgrading.

So far, Google Pixel device owners already running the new Android 7.1.2 have not much major complaints. This version is now ready for beta release but don’t expect it to be perfect.

The Sony devs have been working hard to check and run the new Nougat themselves so it should be safe now. Feel free to share your feedback with the Concept Team so the next update will be out soon for its public debut.

SOURCE: Sony Mobile