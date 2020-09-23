It’s final and official–the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, that is. The South Korean tech giant has announced the new version of the Galaxy S20 series that was introduced earlier this year. It’s a new flagship phone that is slightly less inexpensive. We’ve been waiting for this one since the image render of the phone surfaced on the web. The phone also previously appeared on Samsung Bulgaria’s website. Colors and pricing were leaked. Even before the official launch, we saw an unofficial hands-on video.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) is the latest from the Galaxy S20 line. It’s been created according to the feedback of fans who want improved flagship experience. As promised, this one comes with innovations fans suggested but with a more affordable price.

The new Samsung phone is more accessible with a $699 starting price. It comes with also the same specs from the AI-powered camera system to smooth scrolling display, fast connectivity, and all-day battery life. The premium smartphone also offers the same ultra-fast Internet connectivity.

The Galaxy S20 FE boasts a 32MP selfie camera. The main camera setup is advance enough to handle even low light conditions. The results are always vibrant photos. The cameras also work with 30X Space Zoom lens (digital zoom), Night mode, and AI frame integration.

As previously mentioned, the Galaxy S20 FE comes in six different colors: Cloud Red, Cloud White, Cloud Lavander, Cloud Orange, Cloud Navy, and Cloud Mint. The finish is a textured haze effect that can minimize smudges and fingerprints.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 5G connectivity, 4500mAH battery with Super Fast charging, Snapdragon 865 (5G) processor, 12MP + 8MP Tela + 12MP ultrawide rear cameras, and 6GB of RAM. This device works with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plus 5G connectivity so you can enjoy an advanced gaming experience. However, you need to pay for the $14.99 monthly subscription.

As with most Galaxy phones, this one works with other Galaxy products like the Galaxy Fit 2 and Galaxy Buds Live. The Galaxy S20 FE comes with IP68 certification so it is water and dust resistant.

The phone’s availability will be October 2, 2020 in carrier and unlocked variants from Samsung.com, networks, and other online retailers. Verizon will also sell the Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW on the same day.

Pre-orders will open today, September 23, 10:30 AM on Samsung.com. If you pre-order today until October 1, you can receive a $70 Samsung Credit which you can use to purchase phone cases, wearables, and other products on the Shop Samsung app or Samsung.com. The retail price is $699 but you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $249.99 with an eligible trade-in value (up to $450) or $10.42 pero month.