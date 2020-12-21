The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have been available from different carriers in several carriers already. If you own one, you may want to check out some of the gifts Samsung is giving away for Christmas. Well, don’t expect any raffle or cash gift from the South Korean tech giant—just software updates and some software-related gifts. Most Galaxy Note 20 phones are set to receive the One UI 3.0 after December 22. Samsung is removing the daily limit of who can download the update. This means you can get the next update on release date. No need to wait long because Samsung wants you to have it early.

With the update, Samsung is also providing software gifts. With the release, users can use the gifts in time for Christmas. So far, we know those on T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T will get the update on their Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra as per our source.

The Android 11 update includes the One UI 3.0. It can be assumed it is the more stable build but we won’t be surprised if plenty of bugs will still surface. The release delivers the December security update and other One UI features and enhancements mentioned before.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are ready for Android 11 and One UI 3.0. Cross your fingers this one will not be discontinued. If you may remember, the Galaxy S10’s version was discontinued due to battery drain issue.

Aside from the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, we’re expecting the Galaxy S20 series phones will also receive the same software update. Let’s hope there really won’t be issues. The holidays really is a bad time for your phone to mess up.