The Galaxy S9 won’t be phased out anytime soon. It still is advanced compared to other smartphones out in the market but the S9 series has been taken over by the Galaxy S10 and soon the Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20. Just the other day, the Galaxy S9 Android 10’s rollout was announced and then postponed yet again. We’ve been looking forward to that DeX for PC support for Galaxy S9, Biometric API for the irises, and other major changes like the One UI 2.0 which is built for better accessibility.

In the United States, Xfinity Mobile is said to be getting Android 10. It’s the same in Germany but probably for the unlocked version. As with most Android 10 updates for a Galaxy device, this round will deliver the same One UI 2.0. Support for two Good Lock modules may also be part of it.

So far, here are the Galaxy devices we know have received Android 10 whether beta or stable: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, and the Galaxy S10 series. Mid-rangers like the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 are ready to receive stable Android 10. Even the unlocked versions of the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 have received the same update (beta).

Unfortunately, Galaxy Fold on Android 10 One UI 2.0 beta is not happening. The Plus variants of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are also able to receive Android 10. More mid-range Galaxy smartphones are expected to get theirs soon.

Android 10 is supposed to be out in Germany but upon checking the Reddit thread that mentioned the release, the post has been removed by the thread owner. It’s not clear if the software has been pulled out but we don’t see any reason now. It was already postponed the other day so it should be ready for more Galaxy S9 owners in different markets.