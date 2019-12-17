Samsung is definitely on a roll. The Galaxy Note 10 Android 10 stable version was just released in Germany and is expected to roll out in key markets. That was after the stable build for the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 were also released. Now we’re learning the stable release for the Samsung Galaxy S10 is also now available in the United States and Canada. If you own the 2019 Galaxy S flagship, you can get the newest OS version starting today. It doesn’t matter if you didn’t get the stable build last month.

The Android 10 update also brings One UI 2 so expect new features and major improvements to the new Android OS. Earlier this month, we shared with you the good news the Android 10 stable version will be ready in several countries. We knew about Germany, Panama, and South Korea but the US and Canada but only for the Galaxy Note 10. The Stable version of Android 10 for the S10 was actually mentioned at the end of November so we knew it’s really coming soon.

Some of the features arriving include a built-in screen recorder for sharing gameplays, video capture for the selfie shooter, dark mode for images/text/colors, and better accessibility features. Expect Live Transcribe, translation, enhanced dictation, and a high-contrast them. This is a major update so if you own a Galaxy S10, we highly recommend you download and install the update now.

We guess this is a nice Christmas gift not only for Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ owners. Make sure though you have at least 2.3GB of available storage. WiFi is still the recommended best connection but you can still get the update via mobile internet.

The Galaxy S10 Android 10 OS update is supposed to be released in January. This means Samsung is ahead of schedule which is very much welcome. It’s always better than being delayed.