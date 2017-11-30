The Axon 7 has been ZTE’s flagship offering that was first launched last year. It was introduced with high-end specs with mid-range pricing. The phone was also released in Europe and the US with a few variants such as the Axon 7 Mini, a premium version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the ZTE Axon 7S. The phone also received a number of important updates like Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, Android 7.0, as well as, CyanogenMod support.

The last related update we know was when it received support for 256GB microSD card and Night Mode setting after the 7S was announced. We haven’t heard anything since then but we wondered if it would ever receive Android 8.0 Oreo. We don’t know if the cookie update is coming but we’ve got word ZTE is ending production of the Axon 7. We’re not surprised this is happening but this could also mean a new Axon phone is about to roll out. Perhaps a new one would be launched at the upcoming CES 2018.

The idea was shared by Redditor modifiedbears who said he received additional information from ZTE customer service. The employee said, “As of now, The Axon 7 Ion Gold and Quartz Gray will not be available for sale going forward. It is currently end of life, which means it could become available in the future, but no longer being manufactured at the moment.”

ZTE has stopped production of Axon 7. We knew it will happen soon. At this point, we’re just looking forward to the Axon 8.

VIA: Reddit