The Axon 7 has been ZTE’s bestselling flagship phone for the past year that is offered with an affordable pricing despite the great specs. It recently received Android 7.1.1 Nougat after months of development and preview application and a bit of delay. Several variants of the Axon 7 were made available including the premium model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and the Axon 7 mini.

This time around, the ZTE AXON 7S is announced as the upgraded ZTE Axon 7. Specs are mostly similar including the same 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with QuadHD pixel resolution but now with 6GB RAM and 64GB minimum storage. When it comes to imaging, this one features a 20-megapixel Sony IMX350, size of 1.25 microns, 12 MP Sony IMX368, 8MP selfie cam, and 3250 or 3400mAh battery.

The ZTE Axon 7S also features Quick Charge 3.0 technology, USB Type-C option, and a separate chip for encryption. The Chinese OEM boasts of the ZTE Axon 7 as a high-end phone with mid-range pricing. The brand has actually impressed a lot of mobile geeks as the Axon 7 survived a durability test.

We’re assuming this ZTE Axon 7S is the 2017 version of the Axon 7. We somehow thought of an Axon 8 but looks like the company as other plans.

VIA: Helpix.ru