The YouTube Kids app has reached its second year milestone last February. Google added original content for the family audience after updating it with better parental controls. A number of changes have been made the past couple of years and this includes integration with YouTube Red and getting Chromecast support and custom passcode.

A lot of parents and guardians have been waiting for this but availability is still limited in the United States and over a dozen other countries. First launched in February 2015, this app initially encountered some issues like showing inappropriate content and deceptive ads. FTC was then urged to investigate but the problem was soon fixed.

This time around, the YouTube Kids development team has made some important improvements that will make a lot of parents happy. The app can now run on some smart TVs and not just on your smartphone or tablet. This means the whole family can start using the app right from the living room.

Select TVs from Sony, Samsung, and LG in all 26 countries can get access to the YouTube Kids app. This move is important because demand for the app to be available on bigger displays has always been there.

This is definitely good news for the parents who’ve been trying to limit their kids’ exposure to mobile devices. It’s different when videos are viewed on a bigger screen. It’s just like regular TV watching but only now, the adults can be confident that what the children are watching are safe and appropriate content all the time.

