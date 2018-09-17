Xiaomi is no longer the top OEM in China but it remains to be popular not only in the country but also in key markets around the world. Apart from budget-friendly smartphones with almost premium specs, the company has a wide range of smart home products. We’ve featured a number of them already but for now, we’ll focus our attention on the Pocophone F1 aka Xiaomi Poco F1 in India. The first time we had a glimpse of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 was actually an unboxing video and now, here it is starring in a Durability Test.

The Pocophone F1 (Poco F1) is an affordable gaming phone equipped with high-end features so it’s ready to rival other gaming smartphones like the Razer Phone or the ASUS ROG Phone.

The POCO F1 was already pitted against the OnePlus 6 in a SpeedTest. It will be ready for the global launch soon and we believe this one will sell.

A teardown treatment was done, making us wonder how the Pocophone F1 is really affordable.

So can the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 survive a durability test? Let’s watch it scratched, burned, and bent.

By now, you’re probably convinced to buy a Pocophone F1. It’s not pricey and is perhaps the cheapest gaming phone available today. While Razer and ASUS are selling more expensive gaming phones, Xiaomi is able to keep down the pricing, as expected.