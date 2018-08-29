The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 has been a favorite topic lately since the unboxing video was leaked. The POCO F1 was unveiled in India last week with premium specs and affordable price. We told you the POCOPHONE F1 will be ready for global launch soon. The device was immediately put to a test as the OnePlus 6 VS Xiaomi Poco F1 SpeedTest was done. We have a feeling this one will sell fast because of the decent specs and budget-friendly price tag.

The Chinese OEM went ahead of the eager tech bloggers and YouTubers by publishing its own teardown video featuring the POCOPHONE F1. We’re looking forward to similar teardowns by IFIXIT, Zack Nelson (JerryRigEverything), Mail.Ru, or Tech Insights but for now, here’s Xiaomi doing a quick teardown:

POCO F1 Teardown

We don’t see how the phone is opened but we’re shown the components. On the side, you can pull the SIM card tray that can accept. SIM 1 + Hybrid (SIM or MicroSD). Remove a T3 screw found out the bottom as if it’s that easy.

You can see more screws inside and taking them out reveals a small panel that carriers the flash power supply contact and earpiece power supply contact. Removing that panel then reveals the motherboard and daughterboard.

We are also shown the Front Camera, Earpiece, Infrared Camera, and Infrared Illuminator. More components are revealed: Volume UP/Down & Side Button, Display BTB, Battery BTB, Main FPC, and Radio Frequency.

The Pocophone F1 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and features LiquidCool Technology and a 4000mAh battery.