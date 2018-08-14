The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is almost here. There is no official announcement yet but an unboxing video has already leaked. That’s how fast our sources are these days we wonder where do they get the information. In this case, where did GSMDome get the actual phone? The smartphone was obtained from a retailer in Romania. This device is highly anticipated because it is said to be the most affordable Snapdragon 845-powered at only $489.

Before this, it has already hit the AnTuTu benchmark. A video was also leaked after the specs and pricing of the phone codenamed Beryllium was made public.

An early certification showed the Snapdragon chipset plus liquid cooling system. True enough, the phone is powered by a premium Snapdragon but Xiaomi still managed to make it budget-friendly.

Watch the unboxing video of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 below:

The phone boasts an attractive combination of black and yellow. It’s almost neon so it’s really striking. Upon opening the box, you will see the phone with a flexible cover protection case. The phone has a notch which only becomes obvious when the screen turns white or light in color.

The device features a dual camera system at the back placed in vertical orientation together with a rear fingerprint scanner and dual LED flash. The back cover is made of plastic polycarbonate shell.

The retail box includes a large charger plus a metal key that lets you access (eject) the card slots inside. Other specs of the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 we can confirm include a 5.95-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display, 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 128GB onboard storage, micro SD card slot, and a 4000mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, there’s a 20MP selfie camera with an infrared scanner for face recognition plus a 12MP and 5MP dual cameras. There’s the AI camera with HDR that allows for smarter mobile photography. The phone runs on Android topped by MIUI 9.