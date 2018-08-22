Over a week ago, we saw the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 in an unboxing video. The company has recently made a formal announcement in India. We’re not calling it the Pocophone now but as the POCO F1–officially. The Xiaomi Poco F1 is a premium flagship that runs on Snapdragon 845 processor. It’s a first from the POCO line so we’re expecting this to be one powerful device.

The Xiaomi Poco F1 uses 8GB of RAM and is powered by a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 charging tech. When it comes to imaging, there’s the 20MP hi-resh selfie shooter with IR face unlock feature, Dual Pixel AI dual camera setup with 12MP and 5MP Sony IMX363 shooters, Multi-frame noise reduction, and Dual Pixel Autofocus.

After India, Xiaomi will also reveal the smartphone in other countries such as France, Hong Kong, and Indonesia on the 27th of August, Monday. Market availability in India will be August 29 via Mi.command Flipkart with the following price tags:

• POCO F1 6GB RAM + 64GB storage – INR 20,999 ($300)

• POCO F1 6GB +128GB – INR 23,999 ($344)

• POCO F1 8GB +256GB – INR 28,999 ($415)

• POCO F1 Armoured Edition 8GB + 256GB – INR 29,999 ($430)

The 256GB version is only $430. The is still less than half of the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 9. You can get a protective Ultra-slim case or an Armoured case for ₹399 and ₹799, respectively.(Converted: $305 and $610)

You can say the Xiaomi POCO F1 us one of the most affordable Snapdragon 845 phones today.

