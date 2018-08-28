Even before the POCO F1 was officially launched in India last week, we already saw an unboxing video of the Pocophone F1. Yesterday, we even featured a Speed Test featuring the Poco F1 being pitted against the OnePlus 6. It’s only a matter of time before the smartphone is released in the market. For the curious minds, the POCOPHONE F1 will be out officially in several key markets all over the world. The phone described as a ‘Master of Speed’ will be out in Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the Americas from various carriers and retailers.

Xiaomi has set up an official Twitter account for the POCOPHONE Global (@GlobalPocophone). A recent posts list the countries where the Android phone will be available:

ASIA. Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam

EUROPE. Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, etc.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA. Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudia Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates

AMERICAS. Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay

We have renewed the list of markets POCOPHONE F1 will be available in. We look forward to bringing POCOPHONE F1 to these markets soon! #GoPOCO #MasterOfSpeed pic.twitter.com/dzwJv3jf0K — POCOPHONE Global (@GlobalPocophone) August 27, 2018

The Xiaomi POCOPHONE F1 will roll out in these markets soon. Don’t be confused because the POCOPHONE F1 and the Poco F1 are one and the same. The Poco F1 is how the phone is called in India. Everywhere else, the new Xiaomi phone will be known as the POCOPHONE F1.

When it comes to pricing, the POCOPHONE F1 will be available for €329 ($384) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB variant. The 8GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage is €369 ($384). Expect variations in price in different regions. As we noted earlier, the entry-level model only starts at INR 20,999 in India which is only $300 when converted.

The new smartphone from Xiaomi boasts the following specs and features: up to 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor with AIE, LiquidCool Technology, 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, AI dual camera, Dual Pixel Autofocus, 20MP selfie camera, and infrared face unlock. It runs on MIUI for POCO for a fluid and fast mobile experience.