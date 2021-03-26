Next week, the world will get to see the new Mi Mix. This comes after the Mi 11 series that is also set to make waves in the mobile game. The Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro will be introduced by Xiaomi and we’re assuming the Mi Mix will be part of the lineup as well. Xiaomi really is one prolific brand since it also recently announced the Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro. The new generation Mi MiX is ready to make an impression with the Liquid Lens.

Liquid Lens is a new technology that will be the selling point of the new Xiaomi Mi Mix. Xiaomi has posted a teaser on Weibo of its self-developed liquid lens. As described, this technology allows telephoto and macro lens to co-exist.

The idea is that a lens-like liquid structure will control the shape of the liquid spherical surface. This works through a motor that will allow precise and fast focusing. This new technology also features the same characteristics as high light transmittance, as well as, ultra-low dispersion and resistance to extreme environments.

Liquid Lens is expected to bring mobile photography to the next level. Xiaomi will introduce this first on the Mi Mix. We’re not sure if the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro will also come with this technology but we believe those two will also offer advanced camera features.