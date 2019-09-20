Earlier this month, the V17 Pro image renders were leaked, showing a dual selfie pop-up camera design. The new smartphone has been officially announced by the Chinese OEM with a special launch in India. It will be available in key markets and is expected to attract attention with the pop-up selfie shooter. It’s not just an ordinary cam but a 32MP Dual Elevating Front Camera. The images shared a couple of weeks ago turn out to be true so that Crystal Sky model will be available soon in the market.

The Vivo V17 Pro is packed with almost premium specs starting with the 48MP AI Quad Camera system (48MP wide + 8MP ultrawide + 13MP telephoto + 2MP depth sensor). Vivo has joined the list of phone makers that utilize 48MP megapixels on devices like the Huawei Nova 4, Motorola One Zoom, Honor 9X and 9X Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new Vivo phone boasts a large 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display, FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE processor, and a 4100mAh battery that supports Dual-Engine fast-charging tech.

The display is particularly special as the E3 OLED delivers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. About 42% of blue light is filtered. A TÜV Rheinland certification is also important which means the display can be on par with expensive Huawei Mate X. The phone also features a Low Brightness Anti-Flicker technology.

For mobile security, there is the on-screen fingerprint (in-display) scanning by Vivo. If you may remember, Vivo was one of the pioneers in the industry with the in-display fingerprint scanning technology as demoed on the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

Other special features include the Voice Changer that laters games change voices while playing games online. You can say it’s some kind of a gaming phone with all the other gaming-related features like the optimized Game Mode and Multi-Turbo acceleration technology. The latter integrates the following: AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Game Turbo, and Net Turbo.

No information on availability and pricing but the V17 Pro will be out in global markets. You can choose from either the Crystal Sky or Crystal Black version. Color and price may vary depending on the market.