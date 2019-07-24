Huawei may be slowing down these days due to the recent challenges but there’s no stopping its sub-brand Honor. The name may be almost synonymous to the top Chinese OEM but yes, it’s only a sub-brand. It’s the name people can buy in the US since Huawei isn’t officially there. This month started with a mention of the Honor 9X about to debut in China with a 7nm Kirin 810 processor. It was noted to arrive with a Pro version and with edge-to-edge screens.

D-Day has finally arrived for Honor as it launched the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro at a special event in China. As expected, the X-series phones boast powerful specs and features. The Honor 9X and 9X Pro run on the latest Kirin 810 chipset and comes with an All-View display with 92% body-to-screen ratio. The bezel-less screen is made possible by the hidden pop-up selfie camera. Mobile photography is made even better and easier with the 48MP primary shooter.

Both phones show an X-shaped 3D gradient glass back design. They combine design and performance for that “all-in-one value” as per Honor’s President George Zhao. He proudly said these words at the launch event where the Honor 20 Pro, Honor Band 5, and Honor MagicBook Pro were also introduced.

The Honor 9X and HONOR 9X PRO are now available in China with price tags that read RMB 1399 and RMB 2199 ($203,$320). The duo will also be out in other key markets but we’ve got no details yet. All we have are information on the specs of each model. The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch display, Kirin 810 processor, AI Smart Communication 2.0 technology, AI algorithm, GPU Turbo 3.0 technology, 4000mAh battery, rear fingerprint sensor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64G or 128GB onboard storage.

Honor 9X Pro offers almost the same specs but it only comes with 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. Choose from the Blue, Red, or Black Honor 9X. The Pro variant comes in Purple or Black only. The phones are considered as Honor flagship devices so we’re expecting a lot from the two.

The two may look very similar but they are different in some ways. The regular variant only uses two rear cameras (48MP + 2MP) while the Pro version offers three main cameras (48MP + 20MP depth cam + 8MP super wide-angle) with liquid cooling.