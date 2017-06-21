TCL is on a roll. It becoma more popular since the new BlackBerry Android-powered handsets were introduced to the market but even before the Canadian smartphone pioneer, TCL has been part of the mobile industry. TCL has already introduced the XESS Android tablet and the Turing Appassionato. Of course, we won’t forget the Alcatel phones and tablets. And now we’re learning that Vertu signed a major deal with TCL Communication.

Vertu teaming up with TCL comes after the former was acquired by its new owner. The luxury phone brand is now owned by Turkish businessman Hakan Uzan. The $40 million deal will have TCL manufacturing about 30,000 units of new Vertu phones–all handcrafted. The new company owner shared in a statement, “We are delighted to have signed this agreement with TCL Communication. It is the first of many, considerable investments we are making into the business. TCL Communication is a valued partner of Vertu and we hope that this will be the start of a prosperous new chapter in our relationship.”

We’ve known Vertu since 2013 for the luxury and highly expensive smartphones. There’s the Vertu Signature Touch, Vertu Aster, Vertu Signature Touch with Bentley, Vertu Aster Chevron, and the Vertu Constellation. The brand isn’t as popular but hopefully, this deal with TCL will make the name a leader in luxury smartphones and be known global brand.

TCL Communication and Vertu will start by rolling out the products to more markets including the improved Vertu Concierge Services this coming July. New products will be revealed in September in the following countries: France, China, UK, Russia. Other regions will also receive the new Vertu products and services such as Middle EastWesternrn Europe, and Asia.

SOURCE: Vertu