Aside from the Alcatel IDOL 5 or 5S, the TCL company is believed to be introducing a new tablet. The A30 is described to be a budget tablet that already runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box. This one is said to have an 8-inch screen, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, Asahi glass display, unknown 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2GB RAM, 5MP rear and front-facing cameras, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, and an IR blaster.

This affordable Android tablet is more mid-range so don’t expect any significant speed or high performance from this one. It’s just a good alternative to other tablets available in the market. We’re assuming price point will not go over $150 or maybe nothing higher than $100. The May 26 date on the phone actually falls on a Friday so we’re guessing official announcement will be on that day.

There’s also that T-Mobile reference so we’re assuming the Uncarrier will offer the tablet at a great cost. We can’t say this will boast of any special feature or function but we’re expecting it will be a bestseller because of its low price. It could also be under the Alcatel POP brand.

And no, this will be nothing like the 17-inch Alcatel XESS tablet but a smaller version of it will be more than welcome.

VIA: TechnoBuffalo