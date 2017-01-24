There is still a market for luxury phones. We may never afford such but the likes of Vertu will continue to tease us and the rest of the rich and famous. We don’t know anyone who owns a Vertu phone but we know there is a market for it. The last Vertu phone we featured was the Aster Chevron that was launched with both luxury and “affordability” in mind. The affordable part was indeed too good to be true because it still had a $4,200 price tag.

For 2017, Vertu is starting the year with the release of this Constellation. It’s the latest luxury smartphone that shows offs the “best of English design and handcraft” as described by the phone maker. You’ll understand true luxury experience the first time you handle it. Notice the soft leather, polished side rails, and the anodized aluminum-sculpted chassis. The device promises strength and style for every Vertu believer.

You see, not everyone can afford this Vertu Constellation phone but if you can spend thousands and millions on any luxury item, consider this device. It’s ideal for the frequent traveller who goes to many different countries for work or leisure. Vertu describes this as a global phone that’s impressive with its hand-polished earpiece pillow, comfortable acoustic performance, and Dual Sim technology. Phone also includes Wi-Fi access from iPass so you can connect to the Internet from anywhere.

Other features include the following: WQHD AMOLED resolution, scratch-proof 140 carat 6th-gen sapphire crystal display, front-facing stereo speakers, Dolby Digital Plus virtual surround sound, noise cancelling, and HD Voice support.

Making this more exclusive than ever is the special 24-hour Concierge service. This Vertu Concierge is available for all Vertu Constellation phone customers. Expect exceptional customer service because you deserve it and frankly, your thousands of dollars spent on this phone should definitely go a long way.

Vertu Constellation Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 6.01 Marshmallow

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64bit multi-core processor

• Display: 5.5-inch WQHD, 2560 x 1440 AMOLED display

• Dimensions: 161.5mm x 77mm x 10mm

• Weight: 241g

• Battery: 3220mAh Li-ion (internal) with Qi/PMA Compatible Wireless Charging, Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 128GB (expandable)

• Cam: 12 MP main camera with PDAF, twin LED flash

• Cam: 4MP front camera

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, GPS, microUSB, 4G/LTE, WiFi

• Others: USB 3.1 Type C connector, 3.5mm audio socket