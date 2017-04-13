TCL has got a new brand partner. Turing Robotic Industries decided to team up with the company recently to deliver the new Turing smartphone known this early as the Appassionato. You see, TCL is usually tapped as the hardware maker. We know it’s connected to Alcatel, BlackBerry, and now Turing. This venture will hopefully bring the Liquidmorphium to the masses.

TRI and Turing will be co-manufacturing the smartphone that is said to boast off an amplified intelligence plus enhanced-concierge service. The company has seen the first-gen Turing phone’s success and TCL is the ideal partner for them to reach more consumers around the world. There’s a reason why Alcatel and BlackBerry chose TCL and we’re confident Turing made the right decision.

The next-gen Turing Phone Appassionato will include Amplified Intelligence which is simply an AI system. This brings more intelligence to the device, providing humans more knowledge and helping them make choices and decisions. The concierge service is expected to bring a more intimate and intelligent experience between the phone and the user.

The Turing Phone Appassionato is a premium smartphone made from durable Liquidmorphium material. Other features include a high-tech ceramic feel and a diamond-like-carbon coating (DLC). Phone is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8996SG-AC processor and already runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will be available in September in two variants: the $1,599 premium-luxury edition Turing Phone Appassionato GX8 and the $1,099 elite edition Turing Phone Appassionato PX8.

TRI’s CEO Syl Cha is hopeful about this partnership. He said, “The overall product experience we are developing is incredible, and we can’t wait to share it with the world. This partnership with TCL Communication LTD is the next step in making that happen.”

