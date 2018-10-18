The gaming phone arena is about to open. There aren’t many gaming-centric smartphones yet but thanks to some OEMs that have started, we think similar gadgets will be unveiled in the coming months and years. So far, we have the Razer Phone series, ASUS ROG Phone, Huawei Honor Play, the Xiaomi Black Shark, and this Pocophone F1, also from Xiaomi. The Chinese tech company has always been prolific when it comes to mobile devices and we’re happy to know the Poco F1 is affordable.

Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 was first sighted in an unboxing video and was soon announced in India as the Poco F1. We were told it would be ready for global launch soon.

We’ve seen the teardown analysis and wondered how it is affordable. That durability test and Speed Test made us ask again how the OEM was able to keep the pricing down.

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is easy-to-open and “cool” but not waterproof, thanks to LiquidCool Technology, according to another teardown. By now, you’re probably convinced that it is worthy of its mid-range, sub $400 pricing.

If you’re trying to decide whether to buy the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, you may want to consider getting the gaming phone from B&H. The Dual-SIM 64GB, 6GB RAM Unlocked version is now up for pre-order with a $369.99 price tag. Color options are Graphite Black and Steel Blue. The 128GB model will cost $369.99 which makes it a more attractive choice.

The Pocophone F1 offers premium specs at such an affordable price. It will be out in the United States but unfortunately, it doesn’t support US LTE. This means you can’t take advantage of the 4G LTE connection in the country, 3G only. The device isn’t compatible with CDMA as well. Your SIM card from Verizon and the other CDMA carrier won’t work.

Here is a review of the specs and features: up to 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor with AIE, 4000mAh battery, Quick Charge 3.0 tech, Liquid Cool, AI dual cameras with Dual Pixel Autofocus, 20MP selfie shooter, and infrared face unlock. The phone runs on MIUI for POCO but we’re not sure if it is based on Android Pie already.

SOURCE: B&H