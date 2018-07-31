Turing Phone isn’t exactly a popular choice within the mobile industry but it’s considered a luxury mobile brand. We remember that Turing Liquid metal-frame Android phone released back in 2015 which was succeeded by the WiGig 60 GHz-enabled Dark Wyvern phone. Turing Robotic Industries hasn’t stopped designing but the unhackable liquid metal display Turing Phone was delayed. It was delayed further but was updated to run Sailfish OS before launch. We didn’t hear from the company since then until it filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The makers of the hyped ultra-secure Turing Phone isn’t giving up though. The brand has recently teamed up with TCL to work on the Appassionato smartphone and actually release it in the market. A new smartphone is being planned and we’ve got information it will officially be called as the Turing HubblePhone. It’s not just an upgraded version of the failed devices from years back.

The Turing HubblePhone boasts two screens. It’s not a flexible phone. It looks like a clamshell phone but the panels open differently as per the teaser image. It’s only a render and the release date is scheduled for 2020.

We’re curious to know if and when we’ll ever see this one but since Turing Robotics’ new partner, TCL, has always been successful in launching new phones from brands that are about to be forgotten. It has worked with Alcatel and BlackBerry among others. Even luxury phone maker Vertu has chosen to work with the company.

We remember this Appassionato smartphone being introduced but not much information was available then. This time, we’re learning the Android phone will show off a multi-dimensional screen. There are two screens revealed when you swivel out or flip the phone.

The video gives us an idea of the specs and features:

We see some cameras–one at the top of a screen within the notch and one at the hinge. The camera system will be important because according to Turing, the phone may someday understand and make a call after you simply mouth a name.

Turing HubblePhone ‘s cam is said to include 15x optical zoom, its own video editing software, and a pair of Snapdragon 855 processors (still unannounced). There will be 5G support. Pricing is set at some $2,750 with availability in Europe, China, and several other key markets.

VIA: DIGITAL TRENDS