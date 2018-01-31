TCL is starting the year with a new Android phone from the Alcatel 5 series. The Alcatel 5 is just one of the many devices lined up for this year. The brand will also release new phones from the Alcatel 1 and Alcatel 3 series. To be honest, these naming conventions are easier to remember now. To start with, The Alcatel 5 is a flagship offering but it’s only mid-range and not premium. It’s the first model from the Alcatel 5 line that will be introduced officially at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018.

The MWC 2018 will the launching pad of this phone with a bezel-less display. For this model, Alcatel reduced the bezel on the chin and not on any other side. The top bezel aka the forehead is quite big but the phone looks better than previous models. The curved side plus brushed back panel and chrome finish offer a high-end look.

When it comes to specs, the Alcatel 5 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS FullView display, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, dual front 13MP f/2.0 sensor with 5P lens + 5MP 120° wide-angle camera system, 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 sensor and LED flash, MediaTek MT6750 processor, ad a 3000mAh battery.

Price starts at 229.99 Euros which is about $285. We’re expecting this to be unveiled in Barcelona with a market release the following month.

VIA: WinFuture.de