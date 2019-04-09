Finally and officially, after several delays, the Titanium version of the Hydrogen One is now ready. RED has been working really hard to reveal the titanium phone as many people have been waiting for this one. The premium smartphone that is mainly camera-centric has been in development for so long but has been delayed many times due to many reasons. The holographic phone was first said to ship by summer last year but was delayed. It was said to be for the better but soon hit AT&T and Verizon.

Pre-registration went up in June 2018 and we told you about the 5 special features you should know. The device hit the FCC as new issues were revealed.

The first model to roll out was the Houdini. Developer units shipped in August. By September, the Titanium RED Hydrogen One was still not ready. More specs and information were leaked but another version was finally released in October.

Red Hydrogen One became the subject of a Durability Test and we made you think if it’s really worth the premium price tag. This year then started with the RED Lithium 3D camera for Hydrogen One phone being shown off.

To be honest, we’re still not sure about the fate of this high-end phone because modules listing were pulled out a couple of months ago.

The Titanium body version of the world’s first 4-View holographic media machine can now be availed. Aside from the Black and Shadow options, the phone is set in Titanium finish with 256GB onboard storage. Price tag reads $1,595. That’s mighty expensive but we believe there is a market for this.

To review the specs of the Titanium RED Hydrogen One, the device comes equipped with a 5.7-inch LTPS-TFT 3D Display, 2560 x 1440 WQHD resolution, Gorilla Glass Screen, LED Notification Indicator, 4500mAh battery, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. When it comes to imaging, there’s the 12.3MP rear camera with LED flash and 8.3MP selfie shooter. The usual connectivity options are available: WiFi, VoLTE, 3.5mm headset jack, USB Type C, and Bluetooth 5.0. This device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and Android 8.1 Oreo.

SOURCE: H4V