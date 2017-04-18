We’re always waiting for the latest Humble Bundle and as usual every month, here is the latest one. This time, the bundle is focused on great adventure games. For a minimum of one dollar, you can get some of the premium games on the Play Store. Who knows, you can be lucky to see here listed those games you’ve been wanting to download but don’t really want to spend your hard-earned money on.

As of this writing, a total of 7,404 Humble Bundles have been sold already. Some of the games you can enjoy for whatever price you can pay include the Grim Fandango Remastered, Kathy Rain, and Machinarium.

Pay at least $4 to get Her Story, Sorcery! 4, and Burley Men at Sea. Shell out a minimum of $6 and download Lumino City and Samorost 3.

Bonus games for $1 or more include the Grim Fandango Remastered Soundtracks and a 10% discount off Humble Monthly if you are a new subscriber.

We’ve already featured and tried some of the games listed on this new month’s bundle. Check Grim Fandango, help Kathy Rain uncover the mystery of her granddad’s death, see why Machinarium was included in the list of Best Android Games of 2014, solve a murder myster in Her Story, and witness how the epic adventure game ended. Enjoy Samorost 3 and play again this award-winning Lumino City.

SOURCE: Humble Bundle