OnePlus, the company that lives by the ‘Never Settle’ motto really doesn’t stop. OnePlus is known for releasing regular updates we sometimes lose track of what versions are available. The latest involves the OxygenOS and since it is the end of the month, let’s review what the OnePlus team has revealed so far when it comes to OxygenOS. Several versions for different OnePlus phones have rolled out with the last one ready for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

There are other devices that have yet to receive the update. The OnePlus devs answered some of the frequently asked questions in the community like when will the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will get OxygenOS 11. The Android 11 Open Beta will be ready by August so you may have to wait a bit.

OnePlus will soon be rolling out an update that will “uniformize” the temperature symbols in the OnePlus Weather app if you want to just see ºC or ºF (Celsius or Fahrenheit). As for the issue of the Gallery taking a lot of time to load pictures in the latest Android 11, some improvements are available via an app update. Some other issues have been fixed like the picture location information being displayed wrongly in the Gallery app plus that 2-3 seconds delay in Google keyboard and 3rd-party keyboards on OnePlus 9.

If you experience some connection problems on your vehicle and the Android Auto with your OnePlus 9 series phone, a fix may be available soon. OnePlus Launcher v5.1.2 is available to remove the lag when swiping from the desktop to the Shelf.

Google dialer call recording is now available. Your Google dialer must be updated to enable the feature. Last but not least, OnePlus Launcher 5.0.2.9 will make the home screen once again show the apps and make the gestures work.