Oxygen OS 10.3.0 update for OnePlus 6 6T starts rolling out

Here is another update release from OnePlus. The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are finally getting the Oxygen OS 10.3.0. Earlier this month, we mentioned the two would receive OxygenOS Open Beta 2. The Android 10 update rolled out but was thought to be paused and pulled out due to a bug. The new Oxygen OS 10.3.0 is already upgraded to Android 10 that brings brand new UI and fixes the automatic reboot problem. It adds the notch area display option under the Settings. Check Settings> Display> Notch display> Hide the notch area.

The issue with the lock screen appearing even when unlocking the phone with password has been fixed. That issue with the Navigation bar after the upgrade has been fixed as well. The missing Digital wellbeing option in the settings has been fixed too. This one though doesn’t include the latest Android security patch as it’s only the November release.

Oxygen 10.3.0 update also improves fingerprint unlock functionality and camera performance. There’s also the issue with the WiFi connection to 5GHz. It’s not stable yet but the changes and improvements are pretty good.

Note that this version is only for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Other phones like the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7T will get the same updates soon. We’re hoping the next version will already come with the December security patch.