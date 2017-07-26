In a bid to make app updates for these apps more regular, OnePlus has followed the example of Google and Samsung by putting up their proprietary apps on the Google Play Store. These include the Weather, Gallery, Community, and Launcher apps that are normally included in your stock OxygenOS interface when you get your OnePlus phone.

By doing this, OnePlus is making things simpler for users of the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, and OnePlus 5 – the company doesn’t need to issue system updates just to update these apps now. The users only need to go to the Play Store to see if there are updates for the said apps.

Ideally, this would also make updates to these apps more regular. Then again, we can only hope that this is the strategy of OnePlus moving forward. They put out the Weather app to the Play Store a month ago, but they pulled it out again immediately after. Judging from the changelog of the app now that it’s available again, it might have been due to some bugs.

We need to remind you that these apps will be incompatible to non-OnePlus phones. If you were thinking of trying that, it would be a pointless exercise. If you own a OnePlus 3, 3T, or OnePlus 5 phone, this one will make your lives easier.

DOWNLOAD: Weather, Gallery, Community, Launcher