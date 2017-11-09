More improvements are coming to your Android devices. We’re not talking about the new OS version or a new feature but the basic Google Dialer is getting a minor update that we deem very important. For those people who always use roaming, you will start seeing the country code automatically. Wherever you may be, your device knows the country code. This is particularly useful because before, you still have to add the code manually. Most roaming is automatic but the default doesn’t show the correct country code.

Some people won’t care much about the Dialer function as long as they can make calls but for people who always travel, the country code information is important. With the latest update, the Dialer app detects the country you are in.

You see, not many people need many features on the Dialer but this country code addition will be helpful. It’s convenient for the frequent users especially. It’s not exactly a big update but something that business travelers and jetsetters will appreciate. This comes together with the in-call notification, added as the AOSP Dialer application while being developed. The automatic identification of the roaming country is made possible by the assisted dialing logic module being added to the Dialer.

