Even with all the OxygenOS 11 updates we’ve featured, OnePlus is still said to be not done with releasing the new version to older smartphones. With a ‘Never Settle’ attitude, OnePlus needs to catch up. But while waiting, there is the OnePlus Launcher the phone owners can settle on. Older OnePlus phones can have it for now instead of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. There is no official announcement but the good news has been confirmed by OnePlus.

Our source noted a new changelog on the OnePlus Launcher app listed on the Google Play Store. Specifically, OnePlus Launcher 5.0.2.4 is ready. It works on OxygenOS 10 phones like the older OnePlus 7/7T and OnePlus 6/6T series. The original OnePlus Nord can also run the new version.

The update isn’t available for the OnePlus N10 5G and N100 yet but they will receive the same before the week is over. The new features and enhancements are limited unlike those in the flagship OnePlus phones. You won’t be able to use the Google Discover integration or multiple swipe-down options.

The updated OnePlus Launcher delivers new options to start a search. You can hold or swipe and set it as the default swipe-up action so it’s easier now.

The launcher also shows a new design close to OxygenOS 11. OnePlus will keep its promise to deliver the update to the OnePlus 7 /7T and other previous models. Download the new OnePlus Launcher from HERE.