The Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have already received the Nougat update from Verizon and AT&T but T-Mobile has yet to receive it. That changes now as T-Mobile is expected to release the software according to a recent tweet by Desmond Smith, T-Mobile’s resident gadget guy. Des said it will rollout some time this week so if you have a Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge, wait for the OTA notification before you can download the chunky Android update.

As with other Android 7.0 Nougat updates on a Samsung device, this one will deliver the Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pass, and the latest security updates. Your phone will also receive a longer battery life, new battery management page, new emojis, new notifications, security updates, plus some more multi-tasking features. You can expect the Nougat split screen plus photo effects and filter previews.

You may note that Nougat for the Galaxy S7 has been delayed for a bit even after we saw the manual and received WiFi certification earlier this year. We were certain it would receive Android 7.0 update as Samsung and the mobile carriers have been working on it. We’re not just sure why it took T-Mobile this long. But anyway, we’re glad it’s finally available–just in time before the Android O rolls out.