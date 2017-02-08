Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge owners are already starting to enjoy the Android 7.0 Nougat update since the Korean OEM has already started rolling it out. But for now, those who have the previous flagship, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge would have to sit back and wait as no specific date for the rollout has been announced. What you can do, if you like doing this sort of thing, is look through the update manual so you can know what to expect.

Well, we basically know what to expect from the latest Android update anyway, but specific to the Galaxy S6, we learned some new things as well. One of these things is that not all that the Galaxy S7 got, the Galaxy S6 will get too. It seems that some features like the Wide motion panorama, Video Enhancer, Performance Mode will remain exclusive to the former. Some other specific camera modes like Food, Selfie flash, Hyperlapse, etc will not be coming to the latter.

Based on the manual, the Galaxy S6 on Nougat will more or less look the same as that of the Galaxy S7 (except for the changes mentioned above). The Grace UX is also included here, as well as most of the basic features introduced in Nougat. You also get a new camera interface that’s gesture-friendly, a Pop-Up View mode, and a new look for the status bar with its stackable notifications.

All this is good (well hopefully) but what we still don’t know is when the rollout of Nougat for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge will start. Just don’t wait with bated breath, knowing how these things go.

