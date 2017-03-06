The Android Nougat update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 has been delayed for a while now. Looks like we’ll have to wait some more. We know it’s coming but we can’t say yet when exactly. It’s been under development since November. We learned about the WiFi certification and saw the Galaxy S6 Nougat update manual earlier.

There’s no Nougat update yet and it wil be delayed some more because Samsung is still reviewing the firmware. Testing and more testing. That’s what the South Korean tech giant has been working on to ensure the highest quality of its products and services. We don’t blame Samsung because you know that the brand has been getting a beating these past few months.

Android Nougat for Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge will be ready soon but will be delayed. Samsung UK shared the frustrating news over Twitter but with no definite idea when the OTA will roll out. We’re hoping soon before the Android O is revealed. It’s just a matter of waiting.

Don’t worry. That Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge smartphone of yours will be updated to the latest Android version. Wait a few more weeks for it or you may consider getting a new S7, S7 Edge, or even maybe the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus.

VIA: SAMMOBILE