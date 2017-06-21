You may probably be enjoying a lot of new features on your Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatch but Samsung Gear S3 users are also getting similar features. The Gear S2 and Gear S3 received Samsung Pay support, three new functional watchfaces, LTE connectivity, plus more apps. Samsung has collaborated with other brands like Under Armour and Lonely Planet for more exclusive features.

For this summer, Samsung is bringing more features to its music streaming app by adding offline playback mode to Spotify. You can now save your playlists to year Gear S3 Classic or Frontier wearables. There is Samsung’s very own music app but having Spotify makes the smartwatch more special than ever.

Inside the app, you will see a Listen Offline mode. You can download this from the Gear app store. Sign in to your Spotify account and wait before you can check your playlist, download, or play your favorite songs to your heart’s content.

The South Korean tech giant hasn’t made any big announcement yet but it was spotted on the Swedish website. Interestingly, the page has since been pulled. The smartwatch has a built-in speaker so you can play your favorite playlist even when offline. As with the mobile version of Spotify, you are free to browse the charts, search for songs or artists, scroll through the playlists, and control audio playback on the Spotify for the Gear S3.

Note that the Samsung Gear S3 is the first wearable to have such feature offline feature ahead of the Apple Watch and other Android Wear smartwatches.

SOURCE: Samsung