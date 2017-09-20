The Sony Xperia XZ1 was leaked, teased, and then leaked again before the official IFA launch. We’ve got our hands-on preview together with the Compact variant. The phone was unveiled with Nougat OS but it was confirmed recently that it’s gonna get a taste of Oreo. As promised, the phone will be sold in the United States and we just sighted it online on Amazon.

The Sony Xperia XZ1 Factory Unlocked Phone is now listed on the top e-commerce website. Pricing is set at $699.99 but we’re expecting Sony will offer a promo or a discount soon to help boost sales. It comes in four color options: Black, Moonlit Blue, Warm Silver, and Venus Pink. We already heard that it will not have any fingerprint sensor support and true enough, it doesn’t have any.

To review the specs, the Sony Xperia XZ1 features a 5.2-inch 1080p Full HD HDR Triluminous display screen, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 13MP selfie camera with display flash, 19MP rear camera with Motion Eye system and 3D scanning, Smart Amp and S-Force Front Surround Sound, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB built-in storage, and 4G LTE. This version sold on Amazon already runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It is unlocked which means it works with most GSM and LTE carriers in the United States such as Cricket Wireless, MetroPCS, T-Mobile, and AT&T among others.

SOURCE: Amazon