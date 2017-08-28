Sony has been rumored to be working on new Xperia X1, XZ1, and XZ1 Compact as early as May. The device was already sighted on Geekbench while we recently saw image renders, a 360-degree video, and even some hands-on images. This time and a few days before the IFA, we’re seeing photos shared by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt.

Rquandt (@rquandt) is fast becoming another reliable leakster having just confirmed the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro specs last week. He tweeted several images of the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact with a 499 GBP price which is around $643 in the United States. Quandt said the XZ1 Compact will also be available in Black, Blue, Silver, and Pink like the Xperia XZ1.

We’re not sure if the pictured Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact here is the Pink variant. It looks more Coral Orange to us. The mobile device actually matches the silver model OnLeaks published almost two weeks ago so this new set of images is believable.

So far, here are the Xperia XZ1 Compact specs and features we know: 64GB onboard storage, S-Force surround sound, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 processor, 19MP Motion Eye 960 fps camera for slo-mo, 13MP front-facing camera, 1080p HDR video recording, 3D Creator, and IP-68 rating.

VIA: Rquandt, WinFuture