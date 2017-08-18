We’ve recently seen hands-on images of the Xperia XZ1 plus some specs were revealed but we know more related information may be published before the official launch. We also know new XZ phones will be announced soon as Sony has been giving discounts to the XZ Premium, as well as, the Xperia XZs. Such can be an indication that new models are arriving soon.

Aside from the Xperia XZ1, Sony is expected to also roll out the Xperia XZ1 Compact. We’ve been saying it’s the Sony G8441 on Geekbench. The same was also benchmarked on AnTuTu which means it is almost ready.

Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks teamed up with 91Mobiles to come up and release these exclusive image renders and 360-degree video of the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. These are factory CAD-based renders gathered by 91Mobiles. Sony may show off the XZ1 and XZ1 Compact at the IFA in Berlin but for now, check out the images below:

The phone looks similar to the XZ1 but is smaller. It actually appears chunkier in form, giving that really “compact” look. The XZ1 Compact also appears to have a metal build and small bezels. There’s the Sony logo, sensors, earpiece, and front-facing camera at the front side. Display is small because it’s a compact model but it’s enough for a working Android phone.

VIA: 91MOBILES, @OnLeaks