Those Sony Xperia XZ1 hands-on images we saw last week could be the real thing. Even those Xperia XZ1 Compact image renders and 360-degree video published are believable now that we have more information from Roland Quandt who shared links to the Amazon listings. Unfortunately, the pages no longer show information but they are still up. We’re assuming they will be back soon once Sony makes the official announcement.

On the XPERIA blog, images of the Sony Xperia XZ1 have been posted. They appear to be official press photos of the Xperia XZ1 in black and light pink colors. Details are scarce but rumor has it the Sony Xperia XZ1 will be priced at 599 GBP which is around $766 while the smaller Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact will be 499 GBP or $638 in the US.

To review the specs we know so far, the Sony Xperia XZ1 may sport the following: 5.2-inch display, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 19MP Motion Eye 960 fps camera for slow-motion videos, 13MP front-facing camera, 1080p HDR video recording, 64GB onboard storage, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, IP-68 rating, 3000mAh battery, and S-Force surround sound for hi-res audio.

As for the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, this one will have a smaller 4.6-inch screen with 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 chipset, and a 2800mAh battery.

VIA: @Rquandt, XPERIA Blog