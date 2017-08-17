We have no more doubts about the arrival of Sony Xperia XZ1. We’re just happy to know that Sony is still in the business after its previous deliberation that 2016 would be its make-or-break year. After a series of price cuts for the Xperia XZ, the company is expected to introduce a follow up in the form of the Xperia XZ1 as leaked earlier. We already sighted the device on a benchmark with some information on the specs and features.

Looks like the smartphone is ready to be made official at the upcoming IFA 2017 event in Berlin this September. A new set of images were shared by Sony Xperia Ailesi (sonyxperiaailesi.com), showing what seems to be the final design already. The Xperia XZ1 here looks like any previous Xperia phone but this one appears to be more premium. It’s also thinner and more like the Xperia XZ Premium.

The device is said to have the NFC sensor nearer the camera now. The line in the middle could be the antenna. Just like the Xperia XZ Premium, this one boasts of the 19MP Motion Eye 960 fps camera for slo-mo videos. This will be ideal for the video creators who want more from their phone cameras. There is a 13MP front-facing camera that is also capable of 1080p HDR video recording. To make things more fun, there’s a 3D Creator feature so you can make 3D videos and images.

Other specs we know so far include a 64GB onboard storage, S-Force surround sound for hi-res audio, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and an IP-68 certification.

VIA: sonyxperiaailesi.com