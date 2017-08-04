Sony is busy preparing a number of its Xperia devices for Android O. It’s also working on new flagship smartphones. We heard it’s axing the premium standard line to focus more on flagship phones. The next phone we’re anticipating for is a new Xperia X. We sighted a Sony Xperia XZ1 on Geekbench last week and here’s another benchmark that lists a Sony G8441.

The Sony G8441 specs and scores here could be for the Xperia XZ1 Compact earlier rumored. The most interesting detail is the Android 8.0. That’s the yet-to-be-revealed Android O dessert. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor by Qualcomm as there’s the MSM8998 reference. There’s only a 4GB RAM on the phone.

The phone gets a single-core score of 1834 and a multi-core score of 6232. That’s not exactly high so we’re assuming the device being tested is a mid-range phone but the idea of it being the XZ1 Compact is probable. There is no list of a Compact variant but the G8441 was also sighted on AnTuTu earlier this month. We noted already that it could be the next Sony Xperia compact.

All these are speculations for now. We’re just glad to know that Sony is still in the mobile business and isn’t stopping to deliver quality Android phones.

VIA: Reddit