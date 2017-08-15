The Sony Xperia XZs made an impression in the mobile industry when it was first announced in February. It came out with the Motion Eye slow mo feature and started shipping only in April. It was eventually added to Sony’s Open Device Program and soon was made ready for AOSP. We haven’t heard anything much about it since then except for that missing ‘tap to wake’ feature.

Now, the phone is getting a price cut on Amazon which could be an indication of a number of things. It’s either the phone isn’t really selling or there might be a new Xperia X model to be introduced in the coming weeks. The unlocked Sony Xperia XZs (64GB/Dual SIM ) is now listed at $599.99 down from $699. The other colors like Black, Blue, and Warm Silver will also be available with the same price tag.

To review the specs and features of the Sony Xperia XZs, this device features a 5.2-inch screen, 1080p Triluminous display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 4 protection, 64GB storage, microSD card slot (up to 256GB expansion), dual SIM slot, and a hi-res audio system.

This device is listed unlocked on Amazon which means it can work on most mobile networks and GSM/LTE carriers such as T-Mobile, AT&T, MetroPCS, Straight Talk, Bright Spot, and Cricket Wireless among others.

