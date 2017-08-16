Sony has been offering price cuts in some of its smartphones. We’re crossing our fingers it’s not because sales aren’t doing well but because new models are about to be introduced. Yes, and since we’ve been hearing rumors about new Xperia phones so that’s the more probable reason. After the Xperia XZ, we’re expecting the Xperia XZ1 to be announced soon. We’re guessing it will be unveiled at the upcoming IFA event.

We’ve been seeing the XZ1 model on Geekbench listed with some of its specs. Already confirmed is the Snapdragon 835 processor and Android 8.0. There’s also the XZ1 Compact that we’re assuming will come with the Xperia XZ1.

Master leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) has shared a gallery of photos of the Sony Xperia XZ1. They seem real and we’re guessing they are already final even as 3D renders. As expected, they look similar to previous Xperia phones but the blue smooth finish looks more classy and attractive. We’re not sure if this is metal but sure looks like it.

There is still no dual camera on either of the sides but the rear camera looks massive. We can expect it to be powerful as with any other cameras included in any premium Xperia phones. Interestingly, the LED flash appears to be dual.

VIA: Versus