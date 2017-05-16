Sony wowed the MWC audience back in February by showing off the Xperia XZ Premium. The device boasts of a 4K HDR camera, the latest Snapdragon 835 processor, and super slow motion imaging to your mobile courtesy of the new G Lens tech. The phone was awarded as “Best New Smartphone at MWC 2017” and it just went up for pre-order on Amazon UK and now on the Xperia Store for the rest of Europe.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is priced at £649 (UK) and €749. If you place your order now, you can receive free Sony MDR-100ABN headphones in Germany. That is a very good deal because the pair costs around €300. You can also get a new pair of Sony MDR-NC750 in the UK.

Shipment will begin on June 1. Sony will take your pre-orders only until May 31 if you want the freebies. You can choose from either the Luminous Chrome or Deepsea Black. The Bronze Pink variant is not available yet but should be ready in June.

To review the specs, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium features a Snapdragon 835 processor, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front-facing camera, 960fps Super slow motion, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3230 mAh battery (non-removable Li-Ion).

